Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 1,930,480 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,611,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,930,480 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Douglas Emmett worth $52,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 133,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.0 %

DEI stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.