Centersquare Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 416,809 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 1.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $149,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 565,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,676,000 after purchasing an additional 178,486 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 109.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

