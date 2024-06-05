Centrifuge Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $39.91 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 547,456,042 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 547,431,591 with 494,529,989 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.68519429 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,197,284.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

