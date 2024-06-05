CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Down 3.7%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.55 and last traded at $77.56. 164,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,386,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,145,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in CF Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after buying an additional 630,264 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 891,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after buying an additional 441,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after buying an additional 414,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.