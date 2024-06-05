Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $286,864.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,070,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,702,431.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE PAYC traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.38. 804,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,024. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.88 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $253,196,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,686,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,800,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,865,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

