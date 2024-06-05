Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $286,864.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,070,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,702,431.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Paycom Software Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE PAYC traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.38. 804,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,024. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.88 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $253,196,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,686,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,800,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,865,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
