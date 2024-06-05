Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 5.6 %

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

