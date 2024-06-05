Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) vs. GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Head to Head Survey

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheesecake Factory 3.07% 42.15% 4.87% GEN Restaurant Group 0.44% 2.32% 0.43%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheesecake Factory 3 6 5 0 2.14 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Cheesecake Factory and GEN Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus target price of $39.58, suggesting a potential upside of 1.63%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 27.50%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Cheesecake Factory.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and GEN Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheesecake Factory $3.46 billion 0.57 $101.35 million $2.18 17.87 GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million 1.94 $8.41 million $0.18 60.28

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. Cheesecake Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEN Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats GEN Restaurant Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It operates restaurants under the brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Flower Child, Fox Restaurant Concepts. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.