China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.
About China Natural Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.