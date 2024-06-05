Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $55,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

CB traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.74. 1,384,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,544. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.08. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

