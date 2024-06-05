Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,814,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 9.13% of Churchill Downs worth $919,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $132.92. The company had a trading volume of 451,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,300. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $141.89. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

