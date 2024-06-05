CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,729 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,817,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $917,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $536.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

