CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,717 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

