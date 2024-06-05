CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $73,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after buying an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,937 shares of company stock worth $31,631,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $287.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.76. The company has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

