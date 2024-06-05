CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $50,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $198.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.93 and a 200 day moving average of $219.79. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.17.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

