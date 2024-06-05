CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $39,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $125.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.10 and its 200 day moving average is $125.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

