CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $117.52 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $117,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,917,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,611.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 27,538 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after buying an additional 225,483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.92. 27,076,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,836,344. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.45.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

