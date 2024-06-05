CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $41.73 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,092 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.54% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $41,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,814,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 44,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $380.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.01 and a 1-year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

