CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $99.29 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Brown & Brown worth $99,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.90. 1,018,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $91.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

