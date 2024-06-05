CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,359,302 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 2.85% of FTAI Aviation worth $132,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $75,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,327. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.95. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

