CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Five Below worth $37,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.53.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $137.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.64 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

