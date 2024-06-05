CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 51,194 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $92,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.99. 48,074,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,535,742. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.66. The company has a market cap of $258.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

