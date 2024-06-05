CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 52,441 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,441 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $78,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,308,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,871,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,969,000 after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after purchasing an additional 225,697 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,600,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,191,000 after purchasing an additional 101,412 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.74. 1,125,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,524. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

