CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $30,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 748.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

FANG stock opened at $189.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

