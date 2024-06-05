CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 379,177 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379,177 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.36% of ONEOK worth $145,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.04. 2,863,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,238. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

