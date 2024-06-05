CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,370 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Robert Half worth $44,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Robert Half by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Robert Half by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.0 %

Robert Half stock opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

