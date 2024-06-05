Citigroup Upgrades Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to “Buy”

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s current price.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

Get Best Buy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $87.85 on Monday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $311,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,910 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $239,735,000 after acquiring an additional 276,366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Best Buy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,886,962 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,818,000 after acquiring an additional 277,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,527,000 after purchasing an additional 107,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,163 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $193,624,000 after purchasing an additional 199,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.