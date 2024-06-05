CLSA Initiates Coverage on BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Analysts at CLSA assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Shares of BWXT opened at $89.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average is $88.09.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

