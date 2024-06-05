Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.