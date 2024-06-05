Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Down 0.6%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.34. Approximately 1,783,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 20,324,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

