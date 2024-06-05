Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Down 4.8%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $310.47 and last traded at $311.77. 81,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 357,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.36.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,488 shares of company stock worth $2,445,914. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 15.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

