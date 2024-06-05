Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $499.86 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $60.05 or 0.00083853 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $499.86 million and approximately $36.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,324,365 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

