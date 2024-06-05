Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $901.84 million and approximately $28.90 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,581.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.59 or 0.00676644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00118573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00065470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.21 or 0.00226985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00088974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,007,232,937 coins and its circulating supply is 4,044,760,837 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,006,976,948.58 with 4,044,476,934.3 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22133436 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $30,782,891.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

