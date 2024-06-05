Contrasting CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG) and Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) and Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCSC Technology International and Acuity Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acuity Brands $3.95 billion 1.93 $346.00 million $11.96 20.68

Acuity Brands has higher revenue and earnings than CCSC Technology International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

98.2% of Acuity Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Acuity Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for CCSC Technology International and Acuity Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCSC Technology International 0 0 0 0 N/A Acuity Brands 0 2 2 0 2.50

Acuity Brands has a consensus target price of $289.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.97%. Given Acuity Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acuity Brands is more favorable than CCSC Technology International.

Profitability

This table compares CCSC Technology International and Acuity Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A Acuity Brands 9.81% 21.22% 12.57%

Summary

Acuity Brands beats CCSC Technology International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCSC Technology International

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of CCSC Investment Limited.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch. This segment serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, national accounts, original equipment manufacturers, digital retailers, lighting showrooms, and energy service companies. The ISG segment offers building management solutions, such as products for controlling heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting, shades, refrigeration, and building access that deliver end-to-end optimization of those building systems; and building management software that enhances building system management and automates labor intensive tasks. This segment serves system integrators, as well as retail stores, airports, and enterprise campuses. The company offers its products and solutions under the Atrius, Distech Controls, and KE2 Therm Solutions brands. Acuity Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

