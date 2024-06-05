Contrasting Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) & Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) and Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Nerdy has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Learning Tree International has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Learning Tree International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -14.49% -41.24% -26.63% Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

39.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Learning Tree International shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Nerdy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nerdy and Learning Tree International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $197.95 million 1.38 -$40.17 million ($0.28) -5.54 Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Learning Tree International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nerdy and Learning Tree International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy presently has a consensus target price of $4.82, suggesting a potential upside of 211.06%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Summary

Nerdy beats Learning Tree International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group tutoring, large format classes, tutor chat, essay review, adaptive assessment, and self-study tools. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through education systems. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development. The company also provides courses through its proprietary live online learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare that allow individuals at any location to participate online in instructor-led classes conducted live in its Education Centers, at customer locations, or at other facilities; and workforce optimization solutions to support an IT organization's life-cycle of workforce development needs. As of September 29, 2018, its library of instructor-led courses comprised 299 instructor-led course titles, including 181 multi-day IT course titles, 82 multi-day management course titles, and 36 one-day course titles. The company markets and sells its course offerings through direct and electronic mail, telemarketing, and field sales channels. It serves national and multinational companies, government organizations, and small and medium-size companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Learning Tree International, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Kevin Ross Gruneich Legacy Trust.

