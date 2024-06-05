Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires 312 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $117.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.25. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

