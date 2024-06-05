Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires 759 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of HP by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

