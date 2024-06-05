Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 94 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 7,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $635.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $610.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $664.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

