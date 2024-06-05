Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,000,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 4,238,356 shares.The stock last traded at $6.31 and had previously closed at $6.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CORZ shares. BTIG Research upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan purchased 65,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at $286,884.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.