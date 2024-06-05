Cormark Comments on Foran Mining Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Foran Mining Trading Down 1.7 %

FOM opened at C$4.08 on Monday. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.07 and a twelve month high of C$4.67.

