Cornerstone Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 39.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 65,982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 61.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,885. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.