Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,102 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Corning

Corning Price Performance

GLW traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. 3,433,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.