Cosmos Hits Market Capitalization of $3.40 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.40 billion and approximately $100.41 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $8.69 or 0.00012217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00051530 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00017373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

