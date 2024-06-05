Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Covenant Logistics Group has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.
Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $173,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
