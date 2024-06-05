Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Covenant Logistics Group has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.76 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $173,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.