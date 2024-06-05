Creditcoin Market Cap Reaches $231.98 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $231.98 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001730 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

