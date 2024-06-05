CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,012 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,661,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $13,506,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 441,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 197,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $10,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.92. 529,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.78. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRSP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.