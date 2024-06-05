Critical Comparison: Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) vs. Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trump Media & Technology Group and Yandex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yandex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$21.89 million N/A N/A Yandex $8.92 billion 0.77 $221.50 million $0.82 23.10

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and Yandex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 6.14, suggesting that its share price is 514% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trump Media & Technology Group N/A -3,269.50% -116.11% Yandex 3.20% 5.96% 2.43%

Summary

Yandex beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. Yandex N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

