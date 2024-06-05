Cronos (CRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.99 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $3.12 billion and $15.99 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00051062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

