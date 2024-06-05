Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Western Digital worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Western Digital by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Western Digital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 125,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $212,900,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,501,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $248,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

