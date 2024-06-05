Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

