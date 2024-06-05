Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 1.7 %

DHR stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.85. 2,551,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,740. The company has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.